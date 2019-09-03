League hosting economic development luncheon

LEWISBURG – A chance to hear more about the Valley’s economy. The League of Women’s Voters of the Lewisburg Area is hosting its September Lunch Forum Tuesday, September 17. Bob Garrett, President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce will speak on the topic of, “Regional Economic Development Activities and Prospects.”

It’s luncheon, which is open to the public, will be held at LaPrimavera Restaurant on Route 45 in Lewisburg. A buffet lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. at a cost of $13. Garrett will begin his remarks at noon. More information on the Facebook page of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.