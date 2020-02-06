LDP: Lots of fun planned for this year’s Lewisburg Ice Festival

Lewisburg Ice Festival coming up this weekend

LEWISBURG – There are a lot of fun events are planned for this weekend’s Lewisburg Ice Festival, including the very popular Polar Bear Plunge Saturday. That takes place at 2pm at the St. George Street boat launch, with hundreds of plungers going into the Susquehanna River.

Ellen Ruby is Executive Director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, “It’s fun to watch if you’re somebody observing it. It’s fun to watch those who are brave enough to walk into the Susquehanna River when it’s icy. I think that’s probably what it’s about is being able to brave the cold water and the cold weather.”

Another main attraction includes 36 ice sculptures which will be displayed along Market Street, which is more than the festival has had in several years. Ruby says this year’s feature sculpture is from the event’s main sponsor, Evangelical Community Hospital.

“It is an interlocking heart sculpture and it will be carved on sight on Friday. We also have a wishing well, which is sponsored by Weis Markets. You can actually put money in the wishing well and all the funds collected sponsor the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank,” she said.

The very popular Chocolate Tour is also back. Tickets are $10 per person, and proceeds benefit the Donald Heiter Community Center, “So that runs from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, and from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. You get tickets and then you can usually visit between 10 and 15 different locations where you can get a sampling of chocolate of some kind.”

Other events include a new adult event at the Brasserie Louis Friday at 6 p.m. with Gilson Snow. The Hidden Lewisburg Walking Tour is also back, presented by Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg, which will meet at 4 p.m. at the borough building. There will also be children’s games at Hufnagle Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, along with STEM activities at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum.

See the full schedule HERE