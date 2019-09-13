LCCC Susquehanna Center classes pushed back

WATSONTOWN – The first day of the inaugural semester at the new Luzerne County Community College’s Greater Susquehanna Center in Watsontown has been pushed back. According to The Daily Item, the first day of classes will now be Monday, September 30. A college spokesperson tells The Daily Item more time was needed to put the finishing touches on the new space and enroll students. The spokesperson said the time between the agreement and opening day was “a very rushed period of time.”

We last told you about a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in August at the new center, which is the old Watsontown Elementary School building. Classes were scheduled to begin this Monday, September 16.