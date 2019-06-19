LCCC Board approves to establish new center at Watsontown Elem

NANTICOKE – A branch of Luzerne County Community College is officially coming to the Valley this fall. At its meeting Tuesday, the college’s Board of Trustees approved an agreement to establish a new center at the old Watsontown Elementary School.

The name of the new center will be the Greater Susquehanna Valley Center. LCCC will begin offering courses at the new center beginning with the upcoming fall semester, starting September 3.

The college tells us in a news release, classes that will be offered include English, Math, Speech, Biology, Sociology, Art, First Year Experience, Computer Information Systems, and CPR.

The center will open with five classrooms, two computer labs, an office area, and a student lounge. Additional classroom and lab space may be added in the future. Tuition for the new LCCC center will be $134 per credit, which equates to just over $4,000 a year for a full-time student.

The Valley has an LCCC campus in Shamokin, and Lackawanna College has a campus in Sunbury. There is a community college initiative underway locally as well.