Lawsuit; Wood-Mode kept pension of man who worked 44-years

Wood-Mode sued by Middleburg man seeking access to pension funds

MIDDLEBURG — The Wood-Mode company in Kreamer is being sued for keeping the pension funds that belong to a man who worked at the plant for nearly a half a century. The now shut down company failed to release money belonging to the Snyder County man who was a 44-year employee, according to the lawsuit.

The suit filed on behalf of Donald Yerger of Middleburg seeks money paid into a pension fund that was frozen two months ago when Wood-Mode shut down. Sunbury attorney Joel Wiest, who said earlier he was doing various legal tasks free of charge for former Wood-Mode workers, said the suit was filed Friday.

The suit names Yerger but also seeks relief for other unnamed individuals at the company who may have pensions unavailable as well. The suit comes as a local businessman, Bill French, of Professional Building Systems Inc. in Middleburg, says he is negotiating to buy the company. He told WKOK earlier in the week, the sale is progressing and should take place in the near future. WKOK’s repeated attempts to contact Wood-Mode have been unsuccessful.