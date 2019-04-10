Lawsuit against new Pitt gun laws: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/10/19

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A lawsuit backed by the National Rifle Association has been filed in opposition to Pittsburgh’s new gun control laws. Four Pittsburgh residents are suing the city, Mayor Bill Peduto and the City Council. The suit says the legislation Peduto signed into law Tuesday infringes on the people’s right of self-defense and will do nothing to prevent mass shootings like the one that killed 11 at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue last fall.

A coalition of gun rights groups filed a separate suit seeking to block the laws from taking effect. Both suits were filed in Allegheny County. Peduto and City Council members say they expected to be sued and are pledging to fight.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House is linking a pair of bills designed to address child sexual abuse so one can’t be approved while the other languishes without action. The House voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a bill eliminating the statute of limitation for child sexual abuse crimes from taking effect before both legislative chambers have begun to move a related constitutional amendment.

The proposed change to the state constitution would allow a retroactive 2-year window for civil claims related to child sexual abuse that would otherwise be too old to pursue. The amendment says both the House and Senate would need to pass the constitutional amendment once for the other bill to take effect. Constitutional amendments must pass both chambers in two consecutive sessions before going to voters for a final OK.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state Senate is advancing legislation to help Pennsylvania school districts pay for accommodations for students who are homebound due to a serious injury or illness, such as cancer.

The bill passed unanimously Tuesday, and goes to the House. Under the bill, the Department of Education must write program guidelines, and award up to $300,000 a year in leftover funding in grants to intermediate units that apply.

The grants could be used to buy equipment that helps students participate in real time with classroom activity through a video link. The sponsor, Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, says homebound students can find themselves excluded, and taught by a homebound instructor who isn’t as familiar with the subject matter as the student’s regular teacher. He says Maryland has a similar law.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Deer hunting season in Pennsylvania will be starting on a Saturday rather than a Monday beginning next season. The Pennsylvania Game Commission voted 5-3 Tuesday to move opening day of deer rifle season to the first Saturday after thanksgiving. Rifle season for hunting deer in Pennsylvania has kicked off the Monday after Thanksgiving since 1963.

The change expands the firearms season to 13-days, including three Saturdays rather than two. Supporters hope a Saturday opening will bring back people struggling to find time to hunt and help high school and college hunters who don’t get opening day off from school. Opponents said the change would interfere with hunting camp traditions and complicate travel during the Thanksgiving weekend. The board gave preliminary approval to the idea in January.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are looking into legislation that would require websites like Airbnb to collect and pay taxes on behalf of those who rent their property on a short-term basis. The state House and Senate have approved separate bills to require the taxes to be collected. Now lawmakers will hash out the differences between the measures and come up with a final version. Efforts to enact similar measures in Hawaii have failed in past years. But lawmakers believe they have a better chance of success this time. Vacation rentals are popular with travelers. But critics say they disrupt residential neighborhoods and worsen Hawaii’s acute housing shortage.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lawmakers in South Carolina are taking steps to help people using ride-sharing sites to see the light — literally. The state’s House of Representatives has approved a bill that would require Uber, Lyft and other ride sharing vehicles to have illuminated signs. The bill passed 99-to-1 — and is one routine vote away from being sent to the state Senate. The measure was rolled out days after the March 29 death of a University of South Carolina student. Police say she was killed after getting into a car she thought was her Uber after it pulled into the Columbia bar district.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas gun company that destroyed more than 73,000 bump stocks when a federal ban on the rapid-fire devices took effect has sued the U.S. government claiming millions of dollars in losses. RW Arms of Fort Worth claims in the lawsuit that the government took its property “without just compensation.”

Co-founder Mark Maxwell says RW Arms’ losses totaled more than $20 million. Last month’s lawsuit seeks fair market value compensation. RW Arms drew attention March 26, when the ban took effect , by transferring thousands of bump stocks to law enforcement for shredding. Officials initially said about 60,000 items were destroyed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the House Judiciary Committee hearing on white nationalism and social media: David Cicilline, a Democratic lawmaker from Rhode Island, grilled Facebook’s Neil Potts and Google’s Alexandria Walden about their companies’ responsibility in the spread of white supremacy, pushing them to acknowledge that they’ve played a role, even if it is not intentional.

“Can you answer? You agree white nationalism is enjoying a meaningful resurgence the United States?,” asked the congressman, citing research from law enforcement and the ADL. “Yes I am aware of all the research,” Walden responded. Potts and Walden did acknowledge that their companies have a responsibility in curbing hate.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens tells lawmakers at a hearing about white nationalism that the country needs to talk more about what she called harassment of conservatives of color. “We’re not talking enough about political hatred in this country,” she tells the House Judiciary Committee. Owens, who is black, is the director of communications for conservative group Turning Point USA.

A frequent public speaker, she has been an active supporter of President Donald Trump and has been trying to push African Americans to leave the Democratic Party. Owens complained to lawmakers about a “double standard” that she says allows criticism of black conservatives, Christians and Jews. “We need to condemn all types of hate speech,” she says.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A soccer fan says in a lawsuit that the California Department of Motor Vehicles violated his First Amendment rights by rejecting a personalized license plate he said would celebrate his favorite team, but which the DMV determined might be deemed offensive. Jon Kotler applied for a plate that would read “COYW,” an acronym of the slogan “Come on You Whites” used by supporters of London-based Fulham Football Club, according to the federal lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Fulham players wear white jerseys. In denying the proposed plate, the DMV said the abbreviation could “have racial overtones” and carry “connotations offensive to good taste and decency,” according to the court filing. The department’s rejection of the application violated his right to freedom of speech, said Kotler, a lawyer and constitutional scholar at the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

BOSTON (AP) — Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and 14 other parents were hit with a new money laundering charge in the sweeping college admissions bribery case. Loughlin and Giannulli were among 16 prominent parents indicted Tuesday on a charge of money laundering conspiracy.

The parents were arrested last month on a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Loughlin and Giannulli have not publicly commented on the allegations. Feds say the couple paid $500,000 to buy her two daughters’ way into USC by having them apply as crew team members, even though they aren’t rowers.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Metallica’s call to fans to work at food banks last year was such a success, the band is doing it again this year. Metallica says more than 50 food banks — twice as many as last year — will participate in the Within My Hands Day of Service on May 22. The band members are asking fans to sign up through Metallica.com for a day of volunteering at local food banks. The food banks will only take volunteers that day who are signed up.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade scored 30 points in the tribute-filled final home game of his career, and the Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 122-99. Bam Adebayo scored 19, Justise Winslow scored 16 and Hassan Whiteside added 15 for the Heat, who were eliminated from playoff contention when Detroit beat Memphis. That result went final during the third quarter of the Miami-Philly game.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Juan Soto hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the Washington Nationals rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6. Bryce Harper crushed a three-run homer off former teammate Stephen Strasburg, but Victor Robles tied it at 6 on a solo shot with two outs and two strikes in the ninth. The Phillies played Tuesday, and play again today, on 1070AM WKOK. Our regular programming continues at WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 14 N-Y Mets 8

Final Arizona 5 Texas 4

Final L-A Angels 11 Milwaukee 8

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 8 Detroit 2

Final Toronto 7 Boston 5

Final Tampa Bay 10 Chi White Sox 5

Final Oakland 13 Baltimore 2

Final Houston 6 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Seattle 6 Kansas City 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 14 Miami 0

Final Washington 10 Philadelphia 6, 10 Innings

Final St. Louis 4 L-A Dodgers 0

Final Atlanta 7 Colorado 1

Final San Francisco 7 San Diego 2

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 100 Memphis 93

Final Boston 116 Washington 110

Final Charlotte 124 Cleveland 97

Final Miami 122 Philadelphia 99

Final N-Y Knicks 96 Chicago 86

Final Golden State 112 New Orleans 103

Final Toronto 120 Minnesota 100

Final Dallas 120 Phoenix 109

Final Utah 118 Denver 108

Final Oklahoma City 112 Houston 111

Final Portland 104 L.A. Lakers 101

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Montreal 0 D.C. United 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Minnesota at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Houston 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco 3:45 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at St. Louis 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana at Atlanta 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio 8:00 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia 8:00 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Detroit at N-Y Knicks 8:00 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte 8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland 10:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Columbus at Tampa Bay 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N-Y Islanders 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Seattle at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved