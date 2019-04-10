Lawmakers to honor victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

The unusual joint session Wednesday will bring together the House and the Senate for prayers and speeches about the Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life.

Members of the three congregations that were holding services that day are expected to attend.

The service comes a day after the Pittsburgh mayor signed new gun control measures that were introduced weeks after the massacre.

The legislation was immediately challenged in court by gun rights advocates.

A truck driver named Robert Bowers faces charges for the attack that could bring the death penalty.

Authorities say Bowers expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage that also injured seven people.