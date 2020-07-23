Laurelton man faces 36 counts after rape of child over four years

MIFFLINBURG – A Laurelton man is facing 36 counts, including 16 felony charges after allegedly raping a child over a span of four years while babysitting. Court papers say 32-year-old William Aikey raped a young girl between 2005 and 2009 when the child was between four and eight-years-old. Aikey was between 17 and 21 at the time and court papers say he was a neighbor who stayed at the victim’s home ‘a couple weeks at a time’ while her dad worked as a trucker.

Court papers say Aikey allegedly ordered the victim out of bed and forced her to commit sexual acts – this while others slept in the home or were in other rooms. Aikey also allegedly showed the victim child pornography. Milton state troopers say the investigation first began last December, when they questioned the victim, who’s now an adult.

Aikey was arraigned on all 36 charges in district court Thursday morning and was then released on $50,000 unsecured bail.