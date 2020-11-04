Late-arriving ballots will be held, not counted in Valley

UNDATED – It turns out late-arrive ballots will be held and won’t be counted for now across the Valley. The Daily Item reports election officials at Union and Snyder County won’t tally ballots received by mail from Wednesday through Friday. That was the three-day grace period set by the state Supreme Court which President Donald Trump’s campaign seeks to challenge at the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to The Daily Item, Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz says ballots will be separated and stored in anticipation of further direction, perhaps by the high court.

Northumberland County Election Office Chief Registrar Nathan Savidage also tells The Daily Item ballots there would be sorted and segregated. Montour County is also segregating and storing late ballots.