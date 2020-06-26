Last Pennsylvania County, Lebanon, going green next Friday

HARRISBURG – By this time next week, all of Pennsylvania will be in the green phase. In a release Friday, Governor Tom Wolf announced Lebanon County, the last PA yellow county, will go green next Friday. Twelve counties, including the Philadelphia region, the Lehigh Valley, and Erie moved to the green phase today.

Lebanon County was in the yellow phase, but voted on their own to go green several weeks ago. The governor today said–going green too soon–is why COVID-19 rates were on the rise recently.