LASD beginning food distribution today

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Area School District is also beginning distribution of lunches and breakfasts today during its COVID-19 closure. The district says food distribution will take place daily Monday-Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 1p.m. at the following locations:

Kelly Elementary School – Parent drop off/pick up loop outside in the large parking lot

Eichorn Middle School – Bus loop in front of the school

Downtown at the former Lewisburg High School – School bus stop under the side awning

Meals/food will be distributed to any school age child, regardless of paid, free, or reduced-price lunch status provided the are present with their parent or guardian, or show school ID.