Largest COVID-19 case increase in PA this week

HARRISBURG – The largest COVID-19 case increase statewide has been confirmed, but only six new cases were confirmed in The Valley, all in Northumberland County.

In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed over 1,300 new cases, bringing PA’s total to over 54,000. The Department is also reporting 200 newly confirmed deaths, as it continues reconciling data from various sources. The state’s death total is now over 3,600.

With its six case increase, Northumberland County is now up to 118 cases. All other Valley counties remain the same; 40 cases and one death in Union, 33 cases and one death in Snyder, and 50 cases in Montour.

In surrounding areas, one new case has been confirmed in Columbia County at 307 and 20 deaths, and Lycoming has 10 new cases at 109 and four deaths. Schuylkill County has 430 cases and 13 deaths, Dauphin has 764 and 37 deaths, and Juniata has 93 cases and one death.

There are over 216,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.