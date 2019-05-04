Large graduating PSP class: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/4/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania State Police is graduating one of its larger classes, and it might be because of an effort to get prospective cadets accustomed beforehand to what 27 challenging weeks of academy training is like. The agency graduated 104 cadets in the 155th cadet class Friday. A spokesman says graduating classes are typically between 90 or 95 cadets, as the agency races to fill positions vacated by retiring troopers.

Starting with this class, the recruitment services section tried something new to help cadets avoid washing out of training. Recruiters invited prospective cadets for a “cadet life tour” a few weeks before they reported. Spokesman Ryan Tarkowski says it gives prospective cadets a look at academy life and a chance to build friendships with fellow recruits that can help them succeed.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An orchard of two hundred trees will be planted on a hilltop in Pittsburgh as part of a non-profit urban farm. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports volunteers will plant 200 fruit and nut trees at the Hilltop Urban Farm on the site of the former St. Clair Village housing project. Executive Director Sarah Baxendell says Hilltop Urban Farm organization aims to address food insecurity in Pittsburgh’s hilltop neighborhoods.

The orchard’s harvest will eventually be sold to wholesalers and local farmer’s markets. The organization began converting the former residential neighborhood to a 23-acre urban farm in 2017. It’s funded mostly with grants and charitable donations. A farmer incubation program will help urban farmers start new businesses and a youth program will teach neighborhood kids about urban agriculture.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The worst toll evader in Pennsylvania is being ordered to pay up. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Jarrett Stiff didn’t pay for trips on the Pennsylvania Turnpike 2,264 times from 2012 to 2017, more than anyone else in the state. The 36-year-old from suburban Philadelphia racked up nearly $128,000 in unpaid tolls and subsequent fines.

In a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty in April to theft of services, was ordered to pay over $11,500 and was sentenced to five years’ probation. No attorney to speak for him is listed in online court documents.

Stiff’s case and two others resolved in suburban Philadelphia this week are the latest examples of the Turnpike Commission’s aggressive new approach to toll evaders. The commission began pursuing felony charges against toll scofflaws who owed $2,000 or more in an effort to recoup hefty losses from unpaid tolls.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia has launched a new street sweeping pilot program in a handful of neighborhoods, hoping to finally sweep away the persistent nickname Filthadelphia. There’s no shortage of work. A sanitation department official tells the Philadelphia Inquirer the new street crews round up about seven tons of litter a day.

Rather than requiring residents to move their cars, the program involves workers with leaf blowers blowing trash off sidewalks and from under cars so the street sweeping machine can access it. Some neighbors say they’re annoyed by the amount of dust generated, but despite it, most are still supportive of the efforts and appreciate the cleaner streets. The program is a compromise for residents resistant to moving their cars. Tight street parking availability in the city makes it tough to find a spot.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Media company Sinclair Broadcasting Group is buying Fox’s regional sports networks for $9.6 billion. The Walt Disney Co. agreed to sell the networks to get regulatory approval for its $71 billion acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets, which was completed in March. The 21 networks include exclusive local rights to 42 professional teams, including 14 Major League Baseball teams, 16 National Basketball Association teams and 12 National Hockey League teams.

Hunt Valley, Maryland-based Sinclair is also buying Fox College Sports. The New York Yankees’ YES Network is being sold separately by Disney. Byron Allen, CEO of independent television and film studio Entertainment Studios, will be a partner in Diamond Sports Group, the new Sinclair subsidiary that will incorporate the regional sports networks. The U.S. Justice Department must approve the sale.

NEW YORK (AP) — When Cheslie Kryst won the Miss USA crown, it marked more than a personal triumph: It meant that for the first time, three black women are the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America. The North Carolina lawyer completed the historic triple Thursday with pageant winners 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin and recently crowned 2019 Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris.

“The three young women who have focused their energy on demonstrating how standards of black beauty speak for American standards of beauty are to be commended,” said Thomas DeFrantz, a professor in the Department of African and African American Studies at Duke University. “These three standard-bearers prove that black beauty is at the heart of a 21st century American ideal,” he added.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

Fresh off last night’s 4-2 win, the Phillies continue their series with the Nationals tonight at 7:05. Coverage begins at 6:30 on 1070 AM, while normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Oakland 14 Pittsburgh 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Minnesota 3

Final Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 0

Final Cleveland 2 Seattle 1

Final Detroit 4 Kansas City 3

Final Toronto 1 Texas 0, 12 Innings

Final Boston 6 Chi White Sox 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 4 St. Louis 0

Final Philadelphia 4 Washington 2

Final San Francisco 12 Cincinnati 11, 11 Innings

Final Atlanta 7 Miami 2

Final Milwaukee 3 N-Y Mets 1

Final Arizona 10 Colorado 9

Final L-A Dodgers 4 San Diego 3

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Milwaukee 123 Boston 116

Final 4OT Portland 140 Denver 137

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Carolina 5 N-Y Islanders 2

Final Dallas 2 St. Louis 1

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Vancouver 3 Colorado 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Houston at L-A Angels 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas 8:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Milwaukee 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 8:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Diego 8:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Golden State at Houston 8:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Columbus at Boston 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose 10:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Los Angeles at New York 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.