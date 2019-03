NORTHUMBERLAND – Crews will be back to work on King Street in Northumberland again, which will likely cause delays. PennDOT tells us UGI will be core drilling between Water Street and the Preistly Bridge. Crews also worked on that portion of King Street Monday.

Work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lane restrictions under flagging. Traffic volumes are higher in that area because railroad underpass work has pushed Route 11 north traffic to that section of Northumberland.