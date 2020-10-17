Lane restrictions this coming week on Route 15 in Union County

LEWISBURG – There will be lane restrictions in place on Route 15 this coming week in Union County.

PennDOT says on Wednesday and Thursday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., they will be replacing the old traffic signal at the intersection of Route 15 and Moore Avenue and Smoketown Road at Bucknell University. There will be alternating lane restrictions with flagging while the work is completed.

Also, Tuesday through Friday, shoulder cutting work will be done on Route 15 between the Union/Snyder County Line and the West Milton ramps. The work will be done on both the north and southbound shoulders in Lewisburg, Kelly, East Buffalo and Union Townships. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.