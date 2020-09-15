PennDOT work causes morning delays on Priestley/Edison bridges

NORTHUMBERLAND – Long delays in Sunbury and Northumberland today while PennDOT does morning rush hour work on the Priestley Bridge, between Sunbury and Packer Island.

There are lane restrictions on the Priestley Bridge in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. PennDOT says the lane closure is in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging and long travel delays are anticipated.

Also, motorists should watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.