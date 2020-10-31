Lane restrictions on Route 54 this week

ELYSBURG – Lane restrictions will be in place this coming week on Route 54 in Elysburg and Mount Carmel Township. PennDOT says they will be doing crack sealing on Route 54 from the intersection of Route 487 in Elysburg to the Northumberland/Columbia County line in Mount Carmel Township.

Work will take place Monday November 2 through Friday November 6, during daylight hours. There will be flaggers and alternating lane closures. PennDOT says motorists should expect delays and travel with caution through the work zone.