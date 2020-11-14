Lane restrictions on Route 54 in Danville and a railroad crossing replacement

MONTOURSVILLE – Two road projects are planned for this coming week in Montour County.

A lane restriction continues on Route 54 in Danville, just north of the intersection with Route 11. PennDOT says the restriction is in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week while they install a new access ramp to the levee. The right lane will be closed. The project is expected to be completed on Friday, December 11. Motorists should expect delays and watch for lane changes.

On Route 54 in Derry Township, a portion of the road will be closed between Route 44 and Route 254 while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the railroad crossing. Work begins this week and should be completed by November 20. A detour is in place using Route 254 and Route 44. Delays are expected.