UNION COUNTY – Motorists coming into the Valley (from the west) may experience some minor delays on I-80. PennDOT tells us there will be a lane restriction Wednesday in Lewis Township, Union County so crews can cleanup a diesel fuel and automotive fluid spill.

Work will be performed On I-80 east near mile marker 196, about three miles from the Mile Run exit. The right lane will be closed from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.