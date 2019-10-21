Lane restriction switch on Rt 147 south today

MONTANDON – A new traffic pattern is beginning today on Route 147 south in upper Northumberland County. PennDOT tells us crews plan switch the lanes motorist use. They’ll switch the southbound lane restriction from the left lane to the right lane to upgrade guiderail there.

The project extends from Route 405 to I-80. The northbound lane restriction will remain the same next week for guiderail placement. Crews are also placing rumble strips, raising pavement markings and installing final painting. Work is expected to be completed in early November.