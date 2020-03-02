Lane Restriction on Route 11 NB in Northumberland County

POINT TWP – Motorists who travel Route 11 northbound in Point Township, Northumberland County, are advised of a lane closure for soil remediation due to a locomotive leaking fuel in the area.

A contractor will be working along Route 11, a quarter mile north of Ridge Road, in Point Township until tomorrow morning.

Northbound traffic should expect the right (driving) lane to be closed. Northbound traffic will be directed to the middle (turn) lane while the work is being completed.

Motorists should be alert, expect stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.