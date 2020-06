LEWISBURG – Motorists could be in for some delays in downtown Lewisburg for the next few weeks beginning today. PennDOT says crews will perform base work on Market Street in the eastbound lane between 8th Street and Water Street.

The work will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will be alternating lane closures with daylight flagging. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 19, weather permitting.