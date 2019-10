MILE RUN – All is clear on I-80 in the Valley after a tractor-trailer rollover early Wednesday morning. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the accident occurred around 5:20 a.m. along I-80 east at mile marker 198. That’s one mile west of the Mile Run exit in Buffalo Township, Union County.

CSR 911 tells us one injury was reported and that person was taken to the hospital. The left lane of I-80 east was closed for a few hours for cleanup but has since reopened.