MIFFLINVILLE – There may be some minor delays today on I-80 in Columbia County coming into the Valley. PennDOT tells us a lane restriction will take place today on I-80 west so a contractor can clean up a diesel fuel spill.

Work will be performed westbound at mile marker 243, closing the left lane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. That’s just east of the Mifflinville exit in Mifflin Township, Columbia County.