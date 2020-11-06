Lane of Routes 11-15 south closed for possible fatal motorcycle accident

SHAMOKIN DAM – In Shamokin Dam, a possible fatal accident involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic along Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says a lane of Routes 11-15 southbound is closed after one person was thrown from the motorcycle in the area of 11th Avenue and was laying on the ground.

PennDOT says traffic on Routes 11-15 and impacted in both directions near the intersection with 11th Avenue, including traffic on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Southbound traffic on Route 11 in Shamokin Dam is utilizing the center turn lane due to the crash. This prevents northbound traffic from entering businesses on the southbound side between Eleventh and Eighth Avenues from Route 11.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. Other injuries are unknown at this time, and no other vehicles appear to be involved.

We’re working to gather more details.