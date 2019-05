SHAMOKIN DAM – A family-owned restaurant in the Valley being torn down after being vacant the last few years. The landmark Tedd’s Landing building in Monroe Township is being torn down this morning, after being vacant for more than four years.

The restaurant closed December 31, 2014 after a 52-year run. Lease signs are now posted at the site for a future mixed-retail plaza. Construction of that is expected to be completed this fall.