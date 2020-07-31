Landmark Conference postpones all sports through December 31, no fall sports at Susquehanna

TOWNSON, Md – After already losing football for the fall due to the pandemic, there will be no sporting events at all at Susquehanna University through the end of the year. In an announcement Friday, the Landmark Conference announced the postponement of all conference competition through December 31. This includes the conference’s fall championships. The sports impacted are men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s indoor track & field, women’s indoor track & field, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving and volleyball.

The conference says its exploring ways to provide competitive opportunities for fall student-athletes for the spring semester. It is the conference’s intent to play a conference schedule and conduct league championships for fall sports in the spring of 2021. The Landmark will provide a status report by October 15 that will include any updates to the league’s winter & spring championships along with additional information regarding future schedules.

The announcement comes after the cancellation of fall sports by the Centennial Conference earlier this summer, which wiped out Susquehanna University football. This means there will be no college sports across the Valley through at least the fall.