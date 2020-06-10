Lake Augusta Wine and Beer Festival, Sandwich Stroll postponed

SUNBURY – The Lake Augusta Wine and Beer Festival will still be held this year, but just won’t happen later this summer due to the pandemic. In a release Thursday, Sunbury Revitalization Inc. says this year’s festival scheduled for September 19 has been postponed to Saturday, December 12.

It’ll be held at the Albright Center to allow the event to be held if Northumberland County remains in the green phase. In order not to exceed the 250-person limit, the event will be held in multiple sessions in which tickets will be sold for each specific event session. Details of how the event will run and vendor/ticket information can be found on the event page for the festival.

In addition, the Sandwich Stroll originally scheduled for June 27 is postponed to a later date. This will give organizers time to review the event structure and determine if there are any alterations needed to meet green phase guidelines.