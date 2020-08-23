 LA Angels, Cleveland Indians to play in 2021 Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT – Hoping to host the event next year, the Little League Classic will welcome two new MLB teams for the 2021 Little League Classic. In a release Sunday, Little League announced the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians will meet in next year’s fourth annual game. The game will take place Sunday, August 22 at Historic Bowman Field and will air nationally o ESPN after a full slate of Little League World Series games.

Players from the Angels and Indians will attend world series games earlier in the day. The current rosters of both teams also feature Little League graduates who are living their dreams playing in the MLB.

A significant portion of the capacity at Historic Bowman Field will be for Little League World Series players and families and local Williamsport-area youth baseball and softball organizations. No tickets will be available for the general public.

This year’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.