Kraynak seeks eighth delay in his prescription opioid cases

WILLIAMSPORT – A suspended Mount Carmel doctor accused of criminal prescribing practices leading to five deaths is now seeking an eighth delay in federal court. The Daily Item reports Raymond Kraynak’s public defender filed a motion Monday asking for a delay in jury selection and the deadline to file pretrial motions.

The motion came on the deadline for pretrial motions, with jury selection currently set for December 2 at the Williamsport federal courthouse. The cases’ lead prosecutor has concurred.

Kraynak was granted a seventh continuance in August.

Kraynak faces numerous charges, after being accused of prescribing more than 6 million opioids between May 2012 through July 2017. He is free on $500,000 unsecured bail and his medical license is suspended indefinitely.