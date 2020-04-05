AP: Kobe officially in Hall of Fame, plus Penna. AP Headlines

AP PA Headlines 4/4/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the number of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth has topped 10,000 with another 34 deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 136. The department reported Saturday another 1,597 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 10,017 across all but three of the commonwealth’s 67 counties. Officials say most patients hospitalized and most deaths have occurred in patients aged 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date, officials said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tens of thousands of U.S. medical workers are suddenly out of work now that elective procedures are cancelled. The workers are casualties of measures to prioritize coronavirus patients at hospitals and of the economic troubles the crisis is creating.

Hospitals are plucking professionals from the industry to treat the burgeoning numbers of people with COVID-19, but others are being left behind. Many nurse anesthetists in Pennsylvania have been laid off, though they are particularly critical to the coronavirus response. Big-city specialist groups, smaller hospitals and big multistate systems are seeing big revenue dropoffs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The singer Pink says she had COVID-19 and is donating $500,000 each to two emergency funds. In a pair of tweets posted Friday evening, the singer says she tested positive after she and her three-year-old son started displaying symptoms two weeks ago. She says they were negative when they were tested again “just a few days ago.” She announced she’s donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in honor of her mother, who worked there for nearly two decades. She’s giving the same amount to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles’ COVID-19 response fund. Her post thanked health care workers and called upon the public to “Please. Stay. Home.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports

UNDATED (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s resume has yet another entry to validate his greatness. He’s now officially a Hall of Famer. Bryant, who died in January, and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headlined a nine-person group announced Saturday as this year’s class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They all got into the Hall in their first year of eligibility, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings. Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton were selected. So was former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump met by phone with many U.S. pro sports leaders Saturday to discuss how that industry has been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic. Trump says he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can,” adding that he wants fans back in the arenas. A person with direct knowledge of what was discussed on the call says Trump believes the NFL season scheduled to begin Sept. 10 will start on time with fans in seats.

UNDATED (AP) — The Spanish league and players are still far apart on the size of the salary cuts, while English Premier League soccer players have rejected a move by clubs to cut their wages by 30% during the coronavirus pandemic. The Spanish league is trying to reduce the financial impact caused by the outbreak, but players say the organization wants them to carry nearly half the total losses. The stance from British players followed talks involving clubs and the leagues.

UNDATED (AP) — Australian V8 SuperCars champion Scott McLaughlin has won IndyCar’s second virtual race. McLaughlin and NASCAR’s seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson were invited guests by IndyCar to participate in the iRacing Series meant to entertain fans during the stoppage due to the coronavirus. He beat Team Penske teammate and fellow Aussie Will Power in Saturday’s race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.

NEW YORK (AP) — A hacker posted a racial slur hundreds of times in an online fan video chat Friday with a black New York Rangers prospect. The NHL team scrambled to disable the hacker on the Zoom chat with K’Andre Miller, the 20-year-old former Wisconsin defenseman drafted No. 22 overall in 2018. The hacker repeatedly posted the one-word slur in all capital letters on the Rangers’ “Future Fridays” series on Twitter. The Rangers say in a statement that “a vile individual hijacked the chat to post racial slurs, which we disabled as soon as possible.” The team says it is investigating the matter.

UNDATED (AP) — The president is reassuring Little League baseball players that they should be playing the game again soon. Little League president and CEO Stephen Keener reassured that the players would be back soon. Little League has suspended activities until mid-May, when the situation will be assessed, according to its website.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved