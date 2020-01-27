Kobe Bryan Fans Gather in PA: AP Penna. Headlines, Features



AP PA Headlines 1/27/20

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant inspired a generation of basketball players worldwide with sublime skills and an unquenchable competitive fire. He earned Los Angeles’ eternal adoration during his two decades as the fierce soul of the beloved Lakers, and he was respected by basketball fans from every place with a hoop and a dream, including his native Philadelphia and in Italy, his other childhood home.

Bryant, who attended Lower Merion from 1992 to 1996, took the Philly basketball scene by storm during his four seasons with the Aces, leading the team to a state championship and earning Naismith High School Player of the Year honors during his senior year. The school officially named its gymnasium after Bryant with a special dedication ceremony in 2010, and Bryant donated more than $400,000 to the school district, at the time the largest donation in school district history. Images of Bryant adorn the inside of the gymnasium.

The Lower Merion School District issued a statement Sunday about Bryant’s passing: The Lower Merion School District community is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of one our most illustrious alumni, Kobe Bryant. Mr. Bryant’s connection to Lower Merion High School, where he played basketball prior to joining the NBA, has raised the profile of the high school and our District throughout the world. Our school community will always be grateful for his ongoing generosity to his alma mater, including his dedication of our Kobe Bryant Gymnasium and his support of our boys’ and girls’ basketball teams.

Gregg Downer coached Mr. Bryant from 1992 to 1996. Mr. Bryant led the team to the 1996 State Championship. Downer said that he is completely shocked and devastated by this news adding, “Aces Nation has lost its heartbeat.” The entire Lower Merion School District community sends its deepest condolences to Mr. Bryant’s family. Our basketball teams will no doubt pay tribute to Mr. Bryant as this season continues, but at this time, as a District, we will concentrate on supporting those in our community – including Coach Downer and English teacher Jeanne Mastriano – whom Mr. Bryant credited for sparking his love of writing.

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania has paid off $2.8 billion in bonds it issued in 2012 to retire a post-recession unemployment compensation debt that businesses owed to the federal government. State officials said this week that the last installment was paid Jan. 1. That completed the repayment on one of the largest bond issuances in the state’s history, if not the largest.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says the total debt service was $3.4 billion and saved employers approximately $57 million. With the bond debt repaid, businesses will no longer pay a 1.1% interest factor assessed on their unemployment compensation taxes.

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is developing a plan to help deal with aging school buildings plagued by environmental health problems, including lead paint and asbestos insulation. Wolf’s office said the Democrat is committed to putting significant resources into protecting children and will propose a new comprehensive plan soon.

Wolf must deliver a budget proposal to the Legislature on Feb. 4, and lawmakers pressing for state aid say lead and asbestos in deteriorating school buildings is a massive and growing problem. Pennsylvania shut down a roughly $300 million-a-year school construction program five years ago, leaving districts to pay for improvement projects themselves.

ALLENTOWN – Three 911 supervisors in Pennsylvania have been fired and seven operators resigned after sharing an alcohol-spiked drink while working on New Year’s Eve. Lehigh County General Services Director Rick Mochany says the employees violated longstanding county policy when they drank eggnog spiked with alcohol to ring in the new year.

Molchany tells The (Allentown) Morning Call that officials are working to minimize the impact until replacements are hired and trained. The 911 center handles emergency calls for Allentown and surrounding municipalities. It’s budgeted for 53 operators and 10 supervisors.

Features

UNDATED – Rep. Elijah Cummings, the longtime congressman from Baltimore, was working on a memoir at the time of his death. It was completed with his widow’s participation and is scheduled to come out June 30. Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Friday that the book is called “We’re Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of Our Democracy.” According to Harper, “We’re Better Than This” offers “a unique perspective on how his upbringing as the son of sharecroppers in a South Baltimore neighborhood, rampant with racism and poverty, laid the foundation of a life spent fighting for justice.”

UNDATED — For many Americans, how they feel about issues raised during President Donald Trump’s impeachment has much to do with where they get their news. That’s among the findings of a study out Friday by the Pew Research Center. The researchers also traced the growing animosity toward the news media among Republicans. Pew found that Republicans who get their news from sources that skew conservative are much less likely to believe that President Donald Trump withheld aid from the Ukraine to help his re-election chances than Republicans who have a more varied media diet.

UNDATED – Sadness is looming over the Grammys after the sudden death of NBA star Kobe Bryant. The award show is happening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played for 20 years for the Lakers. His death in a helicopter crash earlier in the day was acknowledged in the opening minutes of the broadcast. Before her performance, Lizzo said, “This is for Kobe.” She went on to perform “Truth Hurts” and “Cuz I Love You.” Host Alicia Keys said she was feeling “crazy sad” about Bryant. She called him a hero.

