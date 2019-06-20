Knoebels Wins: More national awards for Knoebels Amusement Resort

ELYSBURG – Knoebels amusement park is once again a winner of national recognition…it is the nation’s favorite traditional amusement park for the seventh consecutive year. In a news release, the National Amusement Park Historical Association’s Survey of favorite amusement parks and roller coasters named Knoebels with that recognition.

The association members vote on these awards. They are typically experienced riders who have visited an average of 110 different amusement parks and ridden over 360 roller coasters.

Knoebels was also named as “Best Park for Families.” The park’s famous wooden roller coaster, the “Phoenix,” was named as “Favorite Wood Coaster.”