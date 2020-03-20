Knoebel’s delaying start of season, job interviews online

ELYSBURG – The Valley’s big amusement park is delaying the start of its season due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. In a release, Knoebel’s Amusement Resort announces it is delaying the start of its 2020 season by two weeks. Opening weekend is now scheduled for May 9 and 10.

Knoebel’s says its events schedule for April and part of May will be updated, and will be communicated on its website and social media outlets soon.

Anyone who has campground, cottage or picnic reservations or ride-all-day passes, for the April 25-26 or May 2-3 weekends, the Guest Relations staff is available to answer their questions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Operational information for Knoebel’s sister companies is as follows:

Knoebel Lumber – open regular hours for essential items

Nickle Plate Bar and Grill – take-out menu available daily from noon-7 p.m.

Knoebels Three Ponds golf course – closed until at least March 31

Knoebels Park and Lake Glory Campgrounds – scheduled to open May 8

Knoebels says its job fairs have also been cancelled and they have launched into virtual interviews…you can apply at www.knoebels.com/jobs.