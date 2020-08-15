Knoebels Amusement Resort wins best park in PA

ELYSBURG – The votes are in: Knoebels Amusement Resort was just voted number one Park in PA and the number one Park in the Northeast. The free admission park has also won the number seven spot on 2020 USA Today Readers’ Choice 10 Best Amusement Parks.

Knoebels tells us the park was also voted number one Amusement Park Restaurant in the U.S. for Cesari’s Pizza, adding to their 17 Best Food Golden Tickets. The Phoenix won the number three spot for Best Roller Coaster in the U.S. and is also the highest-rated wooden roller coaster on the list.

Knoebels Amusement Resort will be open daily through Labor Day and on weekends in September. The park will also be open for their Hallo-Fun event in October.