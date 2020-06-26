Knoebels Amusement Resort opens next week, Wednesday, July 1

ELYSBURG—Knoebels Amusement Resort has announced they will be opening Wednesday, July 1. Officials say the park team has prepared as much of the park as possible despite delays in projects and hiring.

In a release, fourth generation owner Brian Knoebel said, “We’re excited to welcome guests back even sooner in July than we anticipated. It was important to the Knoebel family and the Knoebels team to be able to preserve as much of summer as possible for our guests.”

The first few weeks of operation will provide guests with fun, food, and fantasy from noon until 8:00 p.m. The initial operating days will offer the opportunity to pay-per-ride with individual ride tickets only.

Knoebels spokesperson Stacy Ososkie said, “At this point, we expect to open with 30+ rides and the majority of our food stands, games, and gift shops. If possible, we’ll open additional rides as the season goes on, depending on project completion and additional hiring.”

Unlike a typical off-season, team members were also tasked with operational adjustments due to COVID-19 including:

Placing more than 150 hand sanitizing stations throughout the park

Enhancing already rigorous cleaning and sanitizing routines

Providing additional team member training

Updating policies and procedures for team members and guests

Producing signage with important health and safety reminders

Installing sneeze guards at food stands, gift shops, guest services and handstamp

Managing capacity via parking lot management, if necessary

Additional details are expected to be released Monday at www.knoebels.com.

Knoebels is currently accepting applications at www.knoebels.com/jobs.