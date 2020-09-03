Kix Live! still happening this weekend despite pandemic

SELINSGROVE – This weekend’s Kix Live! concert is still happening, even in the midst of the pandemic. Organizer Ed Ehrsam says the concert is still on from 5-10 p.m. Saturday evening at the Susquehanna Valley Event Center.

Even though there will be big crowding of hundreds in the midst of the pandemic, Ehrsam says the venue does have precautions in place. He says there will be temperature checks, and masks will be required upon entry only. Ehrsam says the venue consists of at least six acres, which gives plenty of room for social distancing.