Kiwanis club 2019 Pineknotter of the Year: Brenda Boughner

NORTHUMBERLAND – The Pineknotter of the Year was announced Monday night, this year’s recipient is Brenda Boughner. Michael McWilliams, Co-Chair of the Pineknotter Committee tells WKOK how the award recipient is chosen, “People who do a lot of volunteer work in the borough are the ones that get it. We’ve been doing it since 1984.”

McWilliams shared a list of Boughner’s volunteer work during the announcement, “She makes lap robes for the nursing facilities and blankets for children with cancer. She’s a Sunday school teacher and a bible school teacher at Sunbury Bible Church. She organizes cookies to decorate for Santa’s coming to the park every year.”

“She’s in charge of decorating the Kiwanis float in the Halloween parade. She reads to children. She’s the past president of Kiwanis, and she’s the current secretary of Kiwanis. She has helped set up Pineknotter Days for many years and even hooks up electricity with the vendors,” he said.

Boughner tells WKOK she was surprised to be chosen as the winner, “It means a lot. I’m very humbled. I give God the glory for it. My parents raised me in a great environment, a great house. They taught me to give back to the community, to give to others. To always help others. I enjoy doing it. It makes me feel good.”

Boughner grew up in Danville, and moved to Northumberland in 2011. She has one son who lives in South Dakota, and another son in the US Army National Guard, he is currently deployed in Poland.