‘Kingdom Kidz’ getting ready for 20th season serving the Valley

WATSONTOWN – A 20th season teaching life lessons through puppetry is about ready to begin for a Valley religious nonprofit. ‘Kingdom Kidz’ is gearing up for its 20th year next month. It’s spreading a positive message of ‘you matter’ targeted for youth but also to anyone of all ages. The organization uses the magic of puppets to create shows that spread its message.

Donna Bridge is the Founder and Fundraising Chair of ‘Kingdom Kidz,’ “We want to keep kids safe, we want to teach them good character, we want to teach them concepts concerning bullying, and not smoking, and the religious aspect is we want people to know they matter to God and we love everyone.”

The nonprofit is made up of team members and volunteers from all denominations. It recently moved into the former Watsontown United Methodist Church. Bridge says every show is uplifting, “We have the puppetry to be able to dialogue with one another, present songs, and engage the audience. The kids walk away singing and the concepts are set within them. Parents are telling us their kids are learning.”

‘Kingdom Kidz’ there are already 17 school districts invited, “Children can come and can practice puppetry, teaching children how to be creative with puppetry, how to make a puppet and do their own puppet program. So its an educational field trip.”

