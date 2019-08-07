PennDOT explains King Street work delayed in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – PennDOT says they have been delayed about three weeks on King Street in Northumberland, thanks to a sanitary sewer line that was not where they expected it to be. Crews found an active sewer line where the new storm sewer was going to go at King Street and Priestley Avenue.

PennDOT’s Mindy Foresman says crews hit—and damaged—the sanitary line, and had to make repairs, and then redesign their drainage system on King Street. Ted Deptula told Northumberland Borough Council, they hope to have crews back at work this week. He says despite the three week delay, they hope to have that aspect of the project back on schedule soon.

Additionally, Foresman says more traffic signals will be added at Duke and Water Streets. New signals will be returned to the area near Suncom, where previously, ground level poles had an additional set of eye level traffic signals for motorists. She says currently, it is sometimes difficult for drivers on Duke Street to see straight up and see the overhead signals.