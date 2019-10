LEWISBURG – Traffic signal improvements are coming to Kelly Township, Union County thanks to over $263,000 in state funding. In a news release, the state announced the township, along with 24 other state municipalities will receive a total of over $5 million to support traffic signal upgrades.

The funding comes as part of PennDOT’s Green Light-Go program. The upgrades for Kelly Township will include retiming singles, improved signal communication, and controller upgrades.