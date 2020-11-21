COVID-19: Kelly Elementary Will Shift to Virtual Learning

WKOK Staff | November 21, 2020 |

LEWISBURG – Two positive cases of COVID-19 among staff members at Kelly Elementary School has prompted school officials to shift to virtual learning next week.  The principal and superintendent are in the process of identifying potential close contacts for the PA Department of Health contact tracers.

 

If parents and students were not contacted, they are not considered a potential close contact.  Kelly Elementary will shift to virtual instruction Monday and Tuesday, according to Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock.

