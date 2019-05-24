Keller swear in date announced

WASHINGTON D.C.—The newest member of Congress will be sworn in on June 3, according to Keller’s campaign manager Jon Anzur.

Anzur tells us that now Congressman Fred Keller will be sworn in on June 3.

Keller defeated Democrat candidate Marc Friedenberg in a special election on Tuesday for the 12th Congressional District seat. Keller replaced former U.S. representative Tom Marino, who resigned earlier this year due to health reasons.

Keller will be sworn in during a voting session on June 3 Anzur said.

We will have more on this story as it develops.