Keller mum on Mueller report, talks other national issues in campaign stop

SUNBURY – A campaign appearance on WKOK…Current State Representative Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer), who is a republican candidate to represent the 12th U.S. Congressional District, talked about the top issues this week.

He was on WKOK’s On The Mark and says it’s time for everyone to move on from the Mueller report, “I’m glad it’s come to a conclusion, the special counsel made his points known. I think it’s time for us as leaders to move on and work on things that are going to improve the lives of all Americans.”

Keller also reacted to talk about some US Presidential candidates, Democrats who want to eliminate the Electoral College. He says the Electoral College is the only way for a state to have a voice, “If you read our constitution, and it says that the states shall choose our president, not the cities, not the population centers, and the electoral college is attached to each representative and senator, so when you look at that, and you look at making sure each state has a voice, the electoral college is relevant.”

Meanwhile, Keller continues to voice his full support of President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda, “When the president’s agenda puts America’s interest’s first and works on jobs and our economy, you gotta support that. As you know, I look at everything, I read stuff, and I make a decision. And that’s how I’ll behave no matter which office I’m elected to.”

