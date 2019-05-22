HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A heavily Republican swath of central and northern Pennsylvania has a new congressman to represent it in Washington. Republican state lawmaker Fred Keller, of Snyder County, won Tuesday’s special election to replace Republican Tom Marino, who resigned in January. Keller beat Democrat Marc Friedenberg in the 12th District and ran with the support of President Donald Trump. Keller is a fifth-term state lawmaker.
Keller easily wins 12th U.S. Congressional District seat
| May 22, 2019 |