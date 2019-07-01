Keller backs emergency funding to combat border crisis

WASHIUNGTON DC — The Valley’s newest US Congressman has voted to continue emergency funding. Wednesday, 12th District republican Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) along with congressman Dan Mueuser (R-9th, Dallas, Pa.) voted “yes” to the Emergency Supplemental for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act. (H.R 3041)

Keller said “I’m glad that after 59 days of denying the crisis at the border, and blocking 18 attempts to fix it, Democrats have recognized the need for action.”

“The bill is long overdue, and I challenge Democrats to work with Republicans to find solutions to the nation’s immigration problem and secure the border” said Keller.

The House and Senate both passed and amended H.R 3041. The bill will now go to President Trump’s desk for signature.