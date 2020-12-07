Keister Sentenced For First-Degree Felony Rape

MIDDLEBURG – A former Beaver Springs man has been sentenced on Snyder County rape charges. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says 46-year-old Steven Keister was sentenced December 2 to five and a half to 20 years in state prison. Keister must also register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

The rape occurred in late September 2019 at Keister’s former Beaver Springs residence. The victim reported to Selinsgrove state police Keister had gotten angry when she tried to discuss relationship issues with him. Keister then forced her to have sex with him, and further investigation revealed the victim was raped despite Keister calling the encounter consensual.