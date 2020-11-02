Kamala Harris promises Affordable Care Act expansion in Luzerne County visit

LUZERNE COUNTY –A big promise from the Joe Biden campaign just one day before Election Day – an expansion of the Affordable Care Act.

Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris said this during her visit to a Canvas Kickoff in Luzerne County Monday morning, “Going forward, he’s going to expand the Affordable Care Act, build on its success…bring down premium costs, bring down drug prices, prescription drug prices…When we’re talking about health care, look, the body doesn’t just start from the neck down, it includes the neck up..that’s called mental health care.”

This comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear an argument challenging the health care law’s constitutionality November 10.

Senator Harris says Biden understands government’s responsibility to concern itself with the health and well-being of its people, “Joe knows that access to healthcare is a matter of respecting the dignity of people, and wanting that people don’t suffer…wanting that people are not in pain. This is so much bigger than a political issue or an ideological issue. It really is a moral issue.”

Harris also continued with strong criticism of President Trump’s handling of the pandemic, but stunningly comparing the current death toll to one of the darkest times in history, “I say it’s a mass casualty event that probably is greater or equal to what we experience in World War II. First of all, Joe, without having had the benefit of the inside information like ‘you know who,’ Joe back in March told us what we needed to do with this pandemic, because he had an experience with Ebola.”

Harris also says the Biden Administration would be the most pro-labor administration of all-time, and we need to recapture who we are as Americans by electing the former vice president. Biden’s campaign is all over Pennsylvania Monday, where Joe will later be joined by Lady Gaga in Pittsburgh, while Harris will be joined by John Legend in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, President Trump made his last Pennsylvania visit Monday with an afternoon rally at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.