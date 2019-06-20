Juneteenth Officially Recognized in PA: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/20/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police Commissioner Richard Ross says 72 Philadelphia police officers have been placed on administrative duty amid an initial investigation into a national group’s accusation of officers in several states posting racist and anti-Muslim comments on social media. Ross said he believed at least “several dozen” people would be disciplined and he expects some to be fired.

The commissioner said the internal affairs division prioritized posts “clearly advocating violence or death against any protected class such as ethnicity, national origin, sex, religion and race.” An independent law firm had been hired to determine whether posts were constitutionally protected before any discipline is imposed. The posts were uncovered by a team of researchers who spent two years looking at the personal Facebook accounts of police officers from Arizona to Florida.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State lawmakers are voting to end a Pennsylvania cash welfare program, a year after it was revived following a court decision. The Republican-controlled House voted 106 to 95 on Wednesday to eliminate the $54 million in payments, bundled in the bill with a subsidy for Philadelphia hospitals.

The cash benefit was about $150 million a year when it was ended under then-Gov. Tom Corbett in 2012. The Supreme Court overturned that law in 2018 on technical grounds, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration restarted the program. Wolf’s spokesman says he’s resisted Republican efforts to eliminate it and has sought a compromise. Supporters say the money is a lifeline for the vulnerable, while those trying to eliminate it say the program lacks accountability. The bill went to the Senate.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters will decide whether to enumerate victims’ rights in the state constitution, a proposal likely to appear on the November ballot. The state Senate on Wednesday unanimously gave the final approval to put the state’s version of Marsy’s Law on the ballot as a constitutional amendment referendum.

The proposed amendment would give victims the right to be notified about, attend and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencings and parole proceedings. Supporters say there’s a need to guarantee that victims aren’t ignored in criminal proceedings. Opponents are concerned the amendment could impinge on defendants’ right to a fair and speedy trial, and they say the amendment is vaguely worded.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is permanently recognizing Juneteenth, the cultural holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved black people in the United States. Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed legislation designating June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day. Most states recognize it, and Pennsylvania lawmakers typically recognize the day by passing non-binding resolutions.

The celebration started with the freed slaves of Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863, it couldn’t be enforced in many places until after the Civil War ended in 1865. It was June 19, 1865 when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his Union troops arrived at Galveston with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Under the law, employers aren’t required to treat June 19 as a legal or official holiday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has ordered a sweeping about-face on Obama-era efforts to fight climate change, easing restrictions on coal-fired power plants. Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler signed a measure Wednesday that scraps one of President Barack Obama’s key initiatives to rein in fossil fuel emissions. The replacement rule gives states more leeway in deciding whether to require plants to make limited efficiency upgrades.

Wheeler says he expects more coal plants to open as a result. But one state, New York, says it will go to court to challenge the action, and more lawsuits are likely. The EPA move comes despite the agency’s own analysis that it would result in the deaths of an extra 300 to 1,500 people each year by 2030, owing to additional air pollution.

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time in more than a decade, members of Congress are considering whether the U.S. should compensate African Americans for the nation’s history of slavery and racial discrimination. One of the most striking moments came from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of a widely read 2014 essay making the case for reparations. He challenged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s claim that no one alive today is responsible for the past treatment of black Americans. Speaking to a House Judiciary panel, Coates said, “it’s impossible to imagine America without the inheritance of slavery.”

LOUIS (AP) — You’ve heard of people being trapped for days in an elevator. But in a stairwell? That’s what happened in St. Louis _ where a woman was stuck in a stairwell for more than two days because she couldn’t figure out how to exit a building. St. Louis Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass said the woman was leaving the city’s justice center on June 5 after an arrest.

She went through a fire exit door _ and that caused all doors on all floors to lock. She tried to get help by making noises _ but no one could find her because she moved from floor to floor. Glass told the St Louis Post-Dispatch the woman was finally found two days later, when someone saw her looking through the window of a door. Authorities say the woman didn’t appear any worse for wear after her two-day ordeal _ and declined to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — If you’re one of those people still has trouble coping with the recent change to Daylight Saving Time _ just try wrapping your head around what residents of a Norwegian island are dealing with: the sun not setting for 69 days. People on the island of Sommaroey, located north of the Arctic Circle, say since no one can tell the difference between day and night, they want to go “time-free” until the midnight sun period ends on July 26. Island residents say they want to basically ignore what the clock says _ and have more flexible school and working hours. Those in favor of the idea say taking advantage of the constant daylight now _ will make it easier for people to cope in the coming months when it will be dark for a long time.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It’s happened again _ this time to a Florida city. Riviera Beach is the latest company or jurisdiction to fork over money to hackers to regain control of a hijacked computer system. The city has agreed to pay $600,000 in ransom to the hackers. The city council voted unanimously this week to give in to the hackers, believing it had no choice if it wants to regain access to its records, which the hackers encrypted. The Palm Beach suburb had already voted to spend almost $1 million on new computers and hardware after hackers captured the city’s system three weeks ago. The hackers apparently got into the system when an employee clicked on an email link that let them upload malware.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — It sounds nutty, to be sure. But a company says its effort to spread high-speed internet service across the state of Kentucky has been delayed _ because of squirrels. The Courier-Journal newspaper of Frankfort says the KentuckyWired system was to be up and running in April. But the company is telling state officials the project isn’t done yet because of what it calls an “abundance” of squirrels that have managed to chew through wiring. The report in the paper says lawmakers are questioning the claim of the project being thwarted by the little furry critters. So much so _ that they are denying the project’s request for another $110 million to complete the internet infrastructure.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — It isn’t the first major league baseball game to be streamed on the internet _ but it will be the first time it’s being done on YouTube. The video portal’s first MLB game will be July 18, when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB and YouTube have teamed up to live-stream 13 games after the All-Star Break. To watch, you can search for major league baseball in the YouTube app. MLB also has a deal with Facebook to carry six games this season. But unlike those on YouTube, the Facebook games are non-exclusive and are blacked out in team’s home markets..

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer shrugged off a broken nose and a black eye to throw seven shutout innings, Brian Dozier and Victor Robles hit solo homers, and the Washington Nationals completed a day-night doubleheader sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 2-0 victory. The Nationals have won 16 of their last 23, while Philadelphia has dropped seven of its last nine and 12 of 18.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to complete the Pirates’ rally from a six-run deficit, and Pittsburgh beat the Detroit Tigers 8-7. With the Pirates trailing 7-5, Reynolds sent a knuckle curve from Nick Ramirez 421 feet to left-center for his sixth homer of the season, driving in Kevin Newman and Adam Frazier. Felipe Vázquez retired the side in order in the ninth for his 17th save.

