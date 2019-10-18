Judge sets hearing for DNA arguments in Schaeffer exoneration

SUNBURY – A date has been set for a Sunbury man to argue for DNA testing in his exoneration case from a 1986 murder of Ricky Wolfe. Sunbury attorney Joel Wiest tells us Dauphin County Senior Judge Lawrence Clark will hear the argument November 6 at 10 a.m. in Northumberland County Court.

Wiest says he’ll argue why DNA testing should be conducted on 20 pieces of evidence collected but never tested for DNA. Wiest says he’ll also answer potential questions from the judge regarding the legalities to request for DNA testing. Schaeffer pleaded no contest to third-degree murder after he was awarded a second trial.